Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) CEO Sells 28,900 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $232.35 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,879,000 after purchasing an additional 717,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,018,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,400,000 after buying an additional 58,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

