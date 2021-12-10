Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.