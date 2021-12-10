Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 82 ($1.09) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.47. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.16).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

