Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 82 ($1.09) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.47. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.16).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

