Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FULC. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

