Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 304,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,484,450 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

