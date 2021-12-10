Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.41. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,525 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on EC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

