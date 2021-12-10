Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 2,254 shares.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

