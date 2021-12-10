Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.11. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1,445 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

