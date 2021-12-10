Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

