Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.