Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

HI stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,265,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

