Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Electromed by 15,334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electromed by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electromed by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

