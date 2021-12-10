Liberum Capital Cuts Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,600 ($34.48) to GBX 2,250 ($29.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,543.38 ($33.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,334.82 ($17.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($36.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,360.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,351.14.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.