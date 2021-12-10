iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 354 ($4.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

IOM stock opened at GBX 160.53 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.63). The firm has a market cap of £176.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In other news, insider Richard Masters bought 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,552.18). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,780.40).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

