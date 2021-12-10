Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.54.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($159,130.09). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

