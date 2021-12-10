Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.27) price objective on the stock.
LON:FRAS opened at GBX 732.54 ($9.71) on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 381.77 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 759.50 ($10.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 667.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.91.
