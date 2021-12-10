Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.27) price objective on the stock.

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 732.54 ($9.71) on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 381.77 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 759.50 ($10.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 667.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.91.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

