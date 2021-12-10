Critical Analysis: iHuman (IH) & Its Peers

iHuman (NYSE: IH) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare iHuman to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iHuman and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 iHuman Competitors 340 1189 1464 39 2.40

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 667.65%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 111.00%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% iHuman Competitors 1.03% -28.43% 6.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million -$5.74 million -30.91 iHuman Competitors $487.08 million -$8.25 million -17.98

iHuman’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHuman rivals beat iHuman on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

