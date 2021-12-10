Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Financial Contrast

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sabre alerts:

This table compares Sabre and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sabre and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.69%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.15 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.64 Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -581.00

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

