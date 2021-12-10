Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.11 ($67.54).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.36 ($58.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($67.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.57.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

