Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.11 ($67.54).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.36 ($58.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($67.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

