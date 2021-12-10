$11.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $12.18 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $58.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $59.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $396.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $237.10 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

