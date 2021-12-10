Morgan Stanley Boosts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $16.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

