M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.61.

MTB opened at $152.24 on Monday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

