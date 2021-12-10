American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $211.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 24,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 141.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

