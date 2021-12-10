bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “bluebird’s Q3 earnings and revenues missed estimates. In November 2021, the company successfully separated the oncology business into a separate independent entity to focus on the genetic disease business. It is making good progress with its impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is also a positive for the company. Yet, it recently suffered a setback when the FDA placed a clinical hold on eli-cel for treating cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. Also, the winding down of its European operations hurt the stock severely. Such setbacks do not bode well. Further, stiff competition in the target market is a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

BLUE opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $657.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

