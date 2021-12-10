Morgan Stanley Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $128.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $93.98 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

