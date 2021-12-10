Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

Rivian stock opened at 115.40 on Monday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 95.20 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

