American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NYSE:ACC opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

