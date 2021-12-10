Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,125,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

