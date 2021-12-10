JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.78.

JPM opened at $160.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

