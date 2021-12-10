Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $145.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.86.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.