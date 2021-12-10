UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

