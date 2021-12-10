NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFYEF. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on NFI Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

