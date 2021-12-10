Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

