Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

