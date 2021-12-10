Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

