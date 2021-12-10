Head to Head Analysis: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% iFresh N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arko and iFresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.30 $13.19 million $0.16 59.57 iFresh $89.45 million 0.01 -$8.29 million ($0.02) -1.51

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arko and iFresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than iFresh.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arko beats iFresh on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

