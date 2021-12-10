Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.56) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.36) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.10).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.74. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.96). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

