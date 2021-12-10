Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 610 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 610 ($8.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.22) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 600 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.67).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 427.90 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.52. The company has a market cap of £13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($7.07).

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($277,814.61).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

