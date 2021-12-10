Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 182 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:TENG opened at GBX 97 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.02. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle purchased 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,082.05 ($26,630.49).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

