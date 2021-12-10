Investors Purchase High Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,256 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,318% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIH opened at $14.68 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

