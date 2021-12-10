Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up to $21.69

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $23.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 39,225 shares.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

