Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $54.62

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.62, but opened at $57.22. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 476 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

