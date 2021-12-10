IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $50.08

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.08, but opened at $47.25. IDT shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,355 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $4,966,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDT by 177.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 70,015 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.