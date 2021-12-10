IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $50.08

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.08, but opened at $47.25. IDT shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $4,966,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDT by 177.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 70,015 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

