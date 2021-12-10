Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $19.92. Nuvalent shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

