Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.59) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202 ($2.68).

LON:TW opened at GBX 169.05 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.21. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($138,310.57).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

