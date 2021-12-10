Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

