Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 305 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £247.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

