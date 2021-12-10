Analysts Anticipate CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CORR opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.