JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS opened at $17.92 on Monday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

