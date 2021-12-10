VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

